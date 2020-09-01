Virginia Dunkel 1936—2020
Virginia S. Dunkel, 84, of Elmwood, passed away at 9:29 a.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born August 2, 1936, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Simon and Lillian (Paulonis) Nork. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Bradley (Stacey Kirk) Dunkel of Anderson, SC, and Curtis (Christine) Dunkel of Elmwood, IL; eight grandchildren, Aryton Dunkel, Matt Dunkel, Tyler Dunkel, Trevor Dunkel, Julianna Dunkel, Kevin Dunkel, Kirklyn Dunkel, and Christian Dunkel; and one great-grandchild, Landon Dunkel.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Brian Dunkel.
Virginia grew up in Baltimore, MD, before moving to Glen Elyn, IL to attend high school. She went on to graduate from Northwestern University. She spent most of her adult life living in Rockford, IL where she was a member of the Rockford Women's and Red Hat Clubs. She enjoyed playing tennis and needlepoint. In 2000, she retired from a career at Sunstrand Corporation.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Rockford, IL.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.