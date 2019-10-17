|
Virginia Erickson 1929—2019
Virginia M. 'Ginny' Erickson, 90, of Rockford, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Ginny was born July 22, 1929 in Rockford, daughter of Christian and Elsie (Bjork) Lausen. She graduated from Rockford East High School in 1947 and Northern Illinois University in 1951. Ginny married Bill Erickson (All-American basketball player at the University of Illinois in 1949), on August 9, 1951. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rockford for over 50 years, where she also taught Sunday school. Ginny was a former member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, Delta Psi Kappa (honorary P.E. fraternity), Gamma Delta, Wildflowers Garden Club, Klehm Arboretum, Rockford Council of Gardeners, P.E.O., and the Center of Learning for After Retirement. Ginny taught physical education at East High and Nashold Schools. A diehard Packer fan, Ginny excelled as an athlete. Ginny enjoyed swimming; she was a member of the synchronized swimming team at NIU which placed 2nd in Nationals and 2nd in Illinois, taught swimming at the Y.W.C.A., and organized and coached the first Mauh-Na-Tee-See swim team. She golfed for many years and was a charter member of the Sandy Hollow Tuesday Morning 9 Hole Club. Ginny bowled for many years in scratch leagues, and she was the first woman to coach a boys baseball team at the Boys Club. Ginny had a special love for her Shelties. She enjoyed fishing, especially with her son Bill, at Lindy and Dunn Lakes and on charter trips on Lake Michigan. Most of all, Ginny loved all the time she spent with her family, whether it be at her pool, at the lake, on the holidays, or being the always present cheerleader at the sporting events for her children, grandchildren or 'great-grands.' Grum will be dearly missed. Those left to honor Ginny's memory include: her children, Dr. William B. (Babs) Erickson, Teri (Dennis) Shaver, and Karen (Dr. Neil) Schlupp; grandchildren, Stori Dimke, Dustin (Caitlyn) Shaver, Brittany (Gary) Glidden, Kristin and Keri Erickson, and Carly Schlupp; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Nolan Dimke, and Svea and Gretta Glidden. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Bill, infant son Bobby, mother, and father. The family wants to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Maple Crest Nursing Home, Belvidere, her roommate Joan, and Northern Illinois Hospice, especially her primary caregiver Jennifer. Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. – 11:00 on Monday, October 21st, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 located at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 N. 6th Street, Rockford, IL, 61107. Burial will immediately follow at Scandanavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ginny's name to the Center for Sight and Hearing, PO Box 5944, Rockford, IL 61125. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg Funeral Home. Share online memories and condolences at [email protected]
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019