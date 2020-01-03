Home

Virginia H. "Ginny" Lyddon

Virginia H. "Ginny" Lyddon Obituary
Virginia H. "Ginny" Lyddon 1938—2020
Virginia H. "Ginny" Lyddon, 81, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born on August 21, 1938, in New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Beatrice (Ayotte) Hoyt. Graduate of New Hampshire State Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1959. Virginia married Donald Lyddon, M.D. in 1961. He predeceased her February 1, 2018. At the age of 16 she was a national roller skating champion with her brother, Gil. Virginia enjoyed her Briard show dogs, participating and volunteering in Sports Car Club of American Racing, scuba diving, and most of all traveling with her husband. Her favorite place to visit was Maui. Survived by her children, Steve (Amy) Lyddon, and Diane Lyddon; grandchildren, Caitlin and Carter. Predeceased by her parents and brother, Gilbert Nason. Ginny was an avid story teller and her favorite thing to make for dinner was reservations.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at Olson Funeral and Cremation Services North Main Chapel; 2811 North Main St., Rockford. Memorial may be made to Swedish American Foundation; 1415 E State St., Suite 100, 61104, Heartland Hospice; 6000 E State St., 1st Floor, 61104, or . To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
