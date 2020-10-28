1/1
Virginia L. Baker
Virginia L. Baker 1944—2020
Virginia L. Baker, 76, of Rockford, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 13, 1944 in Rockford, the daughter of Walter and Edith Whitney. Virginia was a homemaker, who loved spending time with her family. She loved watching scary movies, going shopping and taking road trips when she could. Virginia enjoyed crocheting. She had a loving heart and would do anything for anyone.
Virginia is loved and missed by her children, Esther (Louis Ryan) Neal, and Donnal (Matthew) Long; grandchildren, Charles Neal, Jessica Ryan and Louis Ryan; great-grandson, Alaster Neal; sister, Linda Eisenmann; brother-in-law, Rodney Holloway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Patricia Whisenhunt and Ardis Holloway, and brothers, Dewey Whitney and Gerald Whitney.
A walk through visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Facebook at Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Rockford. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
8159685313
