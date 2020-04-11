|
Virginia L. Gagliano 1930—2020
Rockford-Virginia Gagliano 89 of Maricopa, AZ, formerly of Rockford, IL, passed away on March 27th 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law and friend. Born November 17th, 1930 in Rockford, IL. Daughter of Tony and Mary Gardona. Virginia was a caring person who loved helping people and took care of everyone who needed help. She cherished her great family and friends. She loved playing bingo, cards and laying in the sun. She worked as a waitress, bartender and many years at Park Lanes Bowling alley in Loves Park, IL.
Survivors include children Rosalie (Pat) Hartman and Emanuel (Shirley) Gagliano, both of Rockford, Marilyn (Tim) Grant and Chuck (Jane) Gagliano, both of Maricopa, AZ, Eight grandchildren, Five step grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother John (Maria) Gardona of Arizona and sisters-in-law, Karen Gardona and Rose Hribal both of Rockford. Virginia is predeceased by her husband Charles V. Gagliano, her Parents, her Five siblings and her son Anthony J. Gagliano.
Mass of Christian burial will be July 31st at St. Bridget Catholic Church. 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL. Burial in Calvary Catholic cemetery. Time pending.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020