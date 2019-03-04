|
|
Virginia M. Anderson 1921—2019
Virginia M. Anderson, 97, of Rockford, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Born October 24, 1921, in Freeport, the daughter of Clayton and Marietta Bast. Graduate of Freeport High School and loved to ice skate at Krape Park with friends. Virginia married Glenn Anderson on June 27, 1941 and was a stay at home mother to her two daughters. In her younger adult years she enjoyed water skiing, fishing, and being in the Minnesota woods with friends and family. When older she enjoyed living at Wesley Willows and knew nearly everyone by first name. She attended as many social events as possible and adored her grand dog, Lily, who visited often. Most of all she enjoyed sharing her faith in Jesus Christ with friends. Special thanks to the staff in the Step-Down ICU at RMH for their compassion and kindness. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Anderson and Glenda (Robert) Swenson; and beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Glenn; brother, Nathan Bast; sister, Mary Ellen Grell; nephews, Gary Hall and Dennis Grell; and niece, Karen Teeters.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Dwelling Place, 1559 S. Mulford Rd. with Rev. Dale Anderson officiating. Private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019