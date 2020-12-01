Virginia "Ginger" Ritschel 1940—2020
Virginia "Ginger" Ritschel, 80, of South Beloit, passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday evening, November 29, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1940 in Rockford IL to Anthony (Tony) and Alice (Cicero) Schiro. Ginger married her husband William "Bill" Ritschel on January 21, 1961 in Rockford, IL. She worked at St. Edwards Catholic Church of Rockford, IL in the community center for many years. An avid card player, Ginger was not afraid to call you out for a wrong move or if she thought you were cheating.
Survivors include children, Patrick (Dawn), David (Kimberly), Tina (Tyrone) Haynes, Thomas, and Jason; grandchildren, Daniel (Phoebe), Christopher, Caitlin (Kieran), Jaclyn, Jonathan (Amy), Travis (Hunter), Timothy, Tyler, Benjamin, Abraham and Evelyn; sister, Joann (Holly) Livingston, brother Anthony (Melonie) Schiro; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents; loving husband, William; grandson, Nikolas and great-grandson, Jordan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com