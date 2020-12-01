1/1
Virginia "Ginger" Ritschel
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginger" Ritschel 1940—2020
Virginia "Ginger" Ritschel, 80, of South Beloit, passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday evening, November 29, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1940 in Rockford IL to Anthony (Tony) and Alice (Cicero) Schiro. Ginger married her husband William "Bill" Ritschel on January 21, 1961 in Rockford, IL. She worked at St. Edwards Catholic Church of Rockford, IL in the community center for many years. An avid card player, Ginger was not afraid to call you out for a wrong move or if she thought you were cheating.
Survivors include children, Patrick (Dawn), David (Kimberly), Tina (Tyrone) Haynes, Thomas, and Jason; grandchildren, Daniel (Phoebe), Christopher, Caitlin (Kieran), Jaclyn, Jonathan (Amy), Travis (Hunter), Timothy, Tyler, Benjamin, Abraham and Evelyn; sister, Joann (Holly) Livingston, brother Anthony (Melonie) Schiro; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents; loving husband, William; grandson, Nikolas and great-grandson, Jordan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved