Virginia "Lee" Rosenow 1949—2019
Virginia "Lee" Rosenow, 70, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 18, 1949 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Loren and Alice Jo (Goldsworthy) Rosenow. Lee was a 1967 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She attended finishing school in Milwaukee, William Rainey Harper College in Palatine, IL and received her Bachelor's Degree in Paralegal Studies from Concordia University, Chicago, IL.
Survivors include her daughter, Penny (Chris Adcock) Thiering of Beloit, WI; granddaughters, Samantha (Cameron Monyelle) Thiering and Sierra Thiering both of Beloit, WI; great granddaughter, Bristol Robinson; siblings, Evan (Ollie) Rosenow of Naples, FL and Beth (Larry) Weeden of Colorado Springs, CO; nephew, Matt (Angela) Weeden; great nephews, Patrick and Malcom Weeden.
She was predeceased by her parents; infant brother, Ricky Rosenow and dog, Dizzy.
Visitation of remembrance for Lee will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Per Lee's request there will be no formal service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019