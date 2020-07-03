Vivian Cook Johnson 1920—2020

Vivian Cook Johnson, 99, passed away peacefully at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born October 14, 1920, in Lake City, Iowa, to Archie and Effie (Rand) Carr. She came to Rockford with her family at age 4. She was one of the last surviving members of the Rockford High School Class of 1939, and helped plan many reunions. She married George Cook in 1942, and they raised two sons, Dennis and Jeffrey. Vivian worked as a secretary for over 30 years at Amerock Corporation. Following George's death in 1975, she later married Merle Johnson. They enjoyed many travels together. He passed away in 2003. Vivian loved family gatherings. She was a vibrant, friendly person with a ready smile. She was full of energy and known for her brisk walking. Vivian was still active in a local hiking club at age 95, while volunteering at SwedishAmerican Hospital. She is survived by sons Dennis (Phyllis) Cook of Delavan, WI; and Jeffrey (Susan) Cook of Goodyear, AZ; grandsons Timothy, Matthew (Meredith) and Peter (Michelle) Cook of Milwaukee; Bryan (Jia-Rui) and Jason Cook of Los Angeles; special nephew Robert Carr Jr. of Minneapolis; six great grandchildren: Samantha and Natalie Cook of Milwaukee, and Stella, Gemma, Ellie and Benjamin Cook of Los Angeles; brother Robert (Jane) Carr of Oklahoma; stepchildren Ann Stried of Missouri and Craig Johnson of Pennsylvania; plus numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, plus sisters Thelma Jacob and Velma MacArthur. Private burial at Willwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, WI for the excellent care they gave Viv.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store