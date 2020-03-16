|
|
Vivian J. Zoet 1932—2020
Vivian J. Zoet - Vivian was born on July 3, 1932 in Brooklyn, Iowa to John and Lois (Dee) Gritsch. She met her true love and future husband, Garret, in Ames, Iowa at Iowa State University. They wed on June 12, 1955. They settled in Byron, IL where they raised their daughter Cathy, along with three sons, David, Gary, and Jim.
Vivian was an active member of the community fulfilling many roles. She was proud to serve as an election official whenever needed. She was a founding member of Middle Creek Presbytery Mariners, and an active church circle leader and hostess. Vivian also helped start the local meals-on-wheels where she served on the board. She enjoyed being part of the Byron Family Medical Center staff as receptionist. Viv also loved her early morning walking group at the PE Center and listening to WGN and the Chicago Cubs. She was known for bringing a plate of cookies and a hot meal to anyone in need. She fed many family members and friends her homemade barbecue's, as well as her Ice Cream Rolls! Most of all, she was a wonderful and nurturing mother and grandmother. While we will shed many tears, they soon will give way to smiles as we celebrate her life knowing it is now part of us.
Vivian was preceded in death by her son, David, her son-in-law Rick Hahn, her father, John, her mother, Lois, and a brother, Willard. She is survived by her husband, Garret, her children and families, Cathy (husband Dan Manning), Leslie (deceased husband David) Gary (wife Janice), and Jim (wife Lisa) and 11 grandchildren, and five Great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the outstanding staff at the Pinecrest Terrace for their dedicated and compassionate care. Your many comforting words to our mother and all of us will always be remembered.
Funeral services will be limited to family only on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at the Middle Creek Presbyterian Church. We will host a memorial gathering this summer to celebrate Vivian's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. Cards may be sent to the Zoet family, P.O. Box 930 in Byron, IL 61010.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020