Vivian M. Dull 1931—2019
Vivian M. Dull, 87, of Machesney Park passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born October 7, 1931, in Readstown, WI, the daughter of Earl and Clara (Kyser) Crumrine. Married Curtis L. Dull on August 25, 1950, in Viroqua, WI. Employed by Atwood and Woodward Governor. Member of Beth Eden United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sons, Tom Dull, Randy (Ruth) Dull and Ken (Shawn Conrad) Dull; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 1 sister-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; 1 daughter-in-law; 1 granddaughter; 1 brother; 2 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; step-father; 2 step-sisters; and father-in-law.
Entombment graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 7, 2019