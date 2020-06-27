Vivian M. McKelvey 1922—2020
Vivian M. McKelvey, 97, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, July 19, 2020. She was born August 28, 1922 in Wells, Minnesota the daughter to Clara (Hoff) and Ben Craven. Vivian married William McKelvey on April 7, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas. She graduated from Rockford Beauty School in 1960 and worked as a beautician until 1980. Vivian was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church. Vivian enjoyed working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers, bowling and roller skating. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Kretsinger, Connie (Al) Fox, Roger (Barbara) McKelvey; grandchildren, Julie (Bill) Voltz, Susan (Todd) Schuring, Dan (Carlotta Holman) Dunn, Al (Frances) Dunn, Kurt (Satin) McKelvey, Kari (Joe) Willems, Matt McKelvey; step grandson, Brent Fox; great grandchildren, Andy, Cameron, Josie, Megan, Luke, Jayden, Joey, Leilah and Nora; brother, Harold Craven; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband, William; 4 siblings. The family would like to thank OSF Hospice, Fiona, Reshma and Stee for their compassion and care.
Private Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 with Pastor Jane Eesley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask if attending. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 or OSF Hospice, 5501 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Vivian M. McKelvey, 97, of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, July 19, 2020. She was born August 28, 1922 in Wells, Minnesota the daughter to Clara (Hoff) and Ben Craven. Vivian married William McKelvey on April 7, 1945 in Brownsville, Texas. She graduated from Rockford Beauty School in 1960 and worked as a beautician until 1980. Vivian was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church. Vivian enjoyed working in her yard and growing beautiful flowers, bowling and roller skating. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Kretsinger, Connie (Al) Fox, Roger (Barbara) McKelvey; grandchildren, Julie (Bill) Voltz, Susan (Todd) Schuring, Dan (Carlotta Holman) Dunn, Al (Frances) Dunn, Kurt (Satin) McKelvey, Kari (Joe) Willems, Matt McKelvey; step grandson, Brent Fox; great grandchildren, Andy, Cameron, Josie, Megan, Luke, Jayden, Joey, Leilah and Nora; brother, Harold Craven; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband, William; 4 siblings. The family would like to thank OSF Hospice, Fiona, Reshma and Stee for their compassion and care.
Private Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 with Pastor Jane Eesley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask if attending. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 or OSF Hospice, 5501 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.