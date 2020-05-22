|
Vivian Marie Falconer 1927—2020
Vivian Marie Falconer, 92, of Winnebago, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mercy Health Hospital in Rockford. She was born October 30, 1927 in Rockford, the daughter of Fred Mario and Mary Anetta (Chiodini) Milani. She graduated from Muldoon High School in Rockford. Vivian married Duane Fay Falconer on November 16, 1946 in Rockford and had two daughters. She worked thirty years for the Rockford Board of Education as a Food Service Manager. She enjoyed collecting antiques, crocheting, quilting and baking. Vivian was known for her seasonal outside decorating of the farm.
Vivian's family would like to thank the staff at Prairie View Assisted Living Community in Winnebago for taking care of Vivian.
Vivian is survived by her daughters, Karen (Steve) Davis, Janis Giles; special cousin, Victoria (Tom) Bork as well as a niece, cousins and dear friends.
Vivian is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Duane Falconer.
Private interment at Calvary Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020