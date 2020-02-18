|
|
Vivian Moore Shields 1930—2020
Vivian Moore Shields, 90, of Rockford passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born January 27, 1930, in Durand, the daughter of Charles and Bessie (Baumgardner) Moore. Married Robert "Bob" O. Shields, Sr. on June 27, 1953, in Durand. Worked in the family business at Shields State Farm for 30 years. Vivian was a 60 years member and founding member of Northeast Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states. Vivian loved singing in choirs all her life, playing bells at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, her church and music. She was the CFO of the family, keeping meticulous records. Survivors include her children, Bob (Pam) Shields, Jr., Linda (Bruce) Petty, Cindy (Rod) Ekberg and Steve (Michele) Shields; son-in-law, Bruce Ahmer; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Shelly. Predeceased by her husband; daughter, Sue Ahmer; and grandson, Brice Ahmer.
Service at 6 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in Northeast Christian Church, 5651 East Riverside Blvd., Rockford with visitation from 4:30 p.m. to service time. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park. Memorials to Northeast Christian Church or Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020