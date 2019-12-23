|
|
Vivian R. Gay 1930—2019
Vivian R. Gay, 89, lifelong Rockford resident passed away on 12/18/2019. Vivian loved music, reading, theater, art, the outdoors, and loved all animals especially her dog Katie. Vivian was one of eight children born to Gunnard and Anna Carlson and is survived by her younger sister Lila Sundberg of Nevada; by her children: Perry (Debbie) Gay, Greg Gay, Gina Cook, and Sharon (Tom) Bailey; by her grandchildren: Ryan Gay, Kyle (Erin) Gay, Emily Bailey, Jordan Bailey, Sarah (Allen) Gahl; and by her great-grandchildren: Axel, Karl, Vivian, and Frederick Gahl, and Kyle and Erin's soon to be born baby boy. At Vivian's request, there will be a private family service at Sunset Funeral Home with burial at Arlington Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019