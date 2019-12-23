Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian R. Gay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian R. Gay Obituary
Vivian R. Gay 1930—2019
Vivian R. Gay, 89, lifelong Rockford resident passed away on 12/18/2019. Vivian loved music, reading, theater, art, the outdoors, and loved all animals especially her dog Katie. Vivian was one of eight children born to Gunnard and Anna Carlson and is survived by her younger sister Lila Sundberg of Nevada; by her children: Perry (Debbie) Gay, Greg Gay, Gina Cook, and Sharon (Tom) Bailey; by her grandchildren: Ryan Gay, Kyle (Erin) Gay, Emily Bailey, Jordan Bailey, Sarah (Allen) Gahl; and by her great-grandchildren: Axel, Karl, Vivian, and Frederick Gahl, and Kyle and Erin's soon to be born baby boy. At Vivian's request, there will be a private family service at Sunset Funeral Home with burial at Arlington Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -