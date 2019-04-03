|
W. Margaret "Bracy" Iverson 1949—2019
W. Margaret Bracy departed this earthly life March 29, 2019 . Born May 18, 1949 to Willie and Margee White. Married Curtis Iverson September 22, 2017 . Ill. Bell Retiree and former union representative. Graduated Auburn High School and Attended U of Illinois and RVC.
Margaret leaves to cherish many loving memories Husband, Curtis; son Lee Bracy; daughter Lenore Pearce; mother Margee White; two grandchildren Tialicia and Adrianna Pearce; Sister Michelle (Harold) McIntosh; three brothers, William (Aida) White, Prentice (Beverly) White; and Michael (Mia) White; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Predeceased by her father; sister Juanita (Grover) Shelton and former husband, Danny Bracy.
Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday. April 6, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Avenue . Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens . Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019