W. Richard "Dick" Barnes 1931—2019
W. Richard "Dick" Barnes, 88, of Genoa, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home. Born February 13, 1931, in Elgin, the son of Walter and Ruth (Combest) Barnes, Dick is survived by a brother, Robert (Carolyn) Barnes of Burlington, and a sister, Jane (Royal) Smith of Elgin; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Dick was married to Marlene Davis from April 15, 1951, until her passing April 19, 2001. He is survived by their sons, Jack (Sherry) Barnes of Genoa and Daniel (Marie) Barnes of West Lafayette, Ind.; grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Brening, Kristin Barnes, Lisa (Steve) Smith, and Ryan and Melanie Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Nathan Brening, and Austin and Anna Smith. In April 2003, he married Geneva Henson of Wesley Chapel, Florida; she predeceased him in May 2013. He is survived by three step-children, nine step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife, Sharon (Howard) Barnes, formerly of Roscoe, whom he married August 13, 2014. They had five years of making memories together, from antiquing and auctions, spending time at their Florida home, or just enjoying quiet evenings at home. The family has greatly appreciated the care and devotion she has provided him. Dick, who worked most of his career at Deans Milk of Genoa, GTE Automatic Electric, and finally at Ideal Industries, was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Genoa and a former troop leader of Boy Scout Troop 71. He was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed home maintenance projects at his home of 66 years, as well as spending winters at his Florida home. Mostly, Dick enjoyed telling stories and spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, following visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow at Burlington Union Cemetery, Peplow and McGough roads. The family thanks Journey Care Hospice for their wonderful care of Dick, especially his nurse Judy. Memorial donations can be made to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or donate3.cancer.org. Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019