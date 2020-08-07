Wally G. Beville 1951—2020

Wally Griffin Beville, 69, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, August 1 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 14, 1951 in Rockford, Illinois. She was the daughter of Charles and Polly (Williamson) Griffin. Wally attended Keith School, Lincoln Junior High and Guilford High School. She graduated in 1969. She moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she met and married her husband Bill Beville in 1980. They enjoyed boating and fishing together. She loved to travel and she loved her westies. Her family would like to thank the kindhearted women who took care of her.

Wally is survived by her sister Cherry (Dave) Beto and her brother John (Kim) Griffin and her 6 nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband.

Memorials may be made to Rosecrance 1021 N. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 or Carpenters Place 1149 Railroad Ave, Rockford, IL 61104.



