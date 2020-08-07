1/1
Wally G. Beville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wally G. Beville 1951—2020
Wally Griffin Beville, 69, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, August 1 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 14, 1951 in Rockford, Illinois. She was the daughter of Charles and Polly (Williamson) Griffin. Wally attended Keith School, Lincoln Junior High and Guilford High School. She graduated in 1969. She moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she met and married her husband Bill Beville in 1980. They enjoyed boating and fishing together. She loved to travel and she loved her westies. Her family would like to thank the kindhearted women who took care of her.
Wally is survived by her sister Cherry (Dave) Beto and her brother John (Kim) Griffin and her 6 nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband.
Memorials may be made to Rosecrance 1021 N. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 or Carpenters Place 1149 Railroad Ave, Rockford, IL 61104.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved