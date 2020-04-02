Home

Walter E. Haight 1934—2020
Walter E. Haight, 85, of Rockford, was called home to the Lord on March 31, 2020. Walter is survived by his son, Walter G. (Cathy) Haight; Grandchildren, Ty (Jenifer) Haight and Eric (Jennetta) Watkins; Great grandchildren, Erika and Mikal Watkins; Brother, Wayne Griswold; Nieces and nephews, Mindy (John) Stadel, Cindy, Matt, Mark, and Martin Lenox; Great nephews, Jake and Eli Lenox. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, John Haight and Winifred Haight Wheaton; First wife Dorothy (nee Hagberg) Haight; Second wife, Virginia Haight; Daughter, Lisa (Mike) Sears; Sister, Eva Lenox; Special friend, Phyllis Dauscher. Walter was a lifetime resident of Rockford. He served in the Korean War and upon returning became a machinist and supervisor until retiring. Walter was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs; he loved seeing his Cubs win the World Series. Due to recent health concerns, there will be a private family service. Walter was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and in lieu of flowers donations may be made out to Concordia Lutheran Church in Machesney Park, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
