Walter E. Haight 1934—2020
Walter E. Haight, 85, of Rockford, was called home to the Lord on March 31, 2020. Walter is survived by his son, Walter G. (Cathy) Haight; Grandchildren, Ty (Jenifer) Haight and Eric (Jennetta) Watkins; Great grandchildren, Erika and Mikal Watkins; Brother, Wayne Griswold; Nieces and nephews, Mindy (John) Stadel, Cindy, Matt, Mark, and Martin Lenox; Great nephews, Jake and Eli Lenox. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, John Haight and Winifred Haight Wheaton; First wife Dorothy (nee Hagberg) Haight; Second wife, Virginia Haight; Daughter, Lisa (Mike) Sears; Sister, Eva Lenox; Special friend, Phyllis Dauscher. Walter was a lifetime resident of Rockford. He served in the Korean War and upon returning became a machinist and supervisor until retiring. Walter was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs; he loved seeing his Cubs win the World Series. Due to recent health concerns, there will be a private family service. Walter was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and in lieu of flowers donations may be made out to Concordia Lutheran Church in Machesney Park, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020