Walter E. "Walt" Reinhold
1928 - 2020
Walter "Walt" E. Reinhold 1928—2020
Walter "Walt" E. Reinhold, 92, Rockford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 17, 1928, in Urbana, the son of Fred and Rose (Hren) Reinhold. Walt married Ida Thompson in Urbana on June 3, 1956. He worked as a car salesman in the Rockford area for many years. Walt was a long time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he was active in many areas.
Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ida; his daughters, Julie (Randy) Peterson and Lisa (Bob) Williams; his granddaughters, Taylor and Paige Williams; his siblings, Katherine Entler, Robert, Richard, Gene, and Sharon Reinhold; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Ed and Bud Reinhold.
Private family funeral services will be held and inurnment will be in the columbarium at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St. Rockford or to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. Sate St. Suite 100, Rockford. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.





Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
