Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
12 Mile Grove Cemetery
1923 - 2020
Walter E. Whitney Obituary
Walter E. Whitney 1923—2020
Walter E. Whitney, 97, of Rockford, passed away on May 3, 2020 at his daughter's home. Born April 7, 1923, in Seward Township, the son of Ralph and Florence (Walters) Whitney. After graduating high school, Walter farmed with his father, traveled to California to work on aircraft production lines and later served with the US Army during the Italian Occupation at the end of WWII. He married Geraldine Trimble on August 21, 1947; she predeceased him March 9, 2018. Walter worked as a farmer and as a machinist, always keeping busy. He is survived by his children, Gregory (Christina) of Newhall, CA, Kimberly Johnson of Winnebago, and Timothy of Mansfield, IL; five grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by his son, Jeffrey in 1975.
Private family burial at 12 Mile Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid19. Memorials can be made to Seward Historical Society, 3107 S. Pecatonica Rd., Seward, IL 61063. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
