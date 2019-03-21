|
Rev. Walter F Pope Jr. 1957—2019
LOVES PARK – Rev. Walter F Pope Jr., age 61, of Loves Park passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Sterling, IL to Walter F Pope Sr. and Sally (Maxwell) Pope. He graduated from Central Bible College. Walt served as a Senior Pastor at multiple churches throughout Illinois. In recent years, he served as an Associate Pastor at Grace Family Church of Rockford. Walt worked in Technical Support at Applications Research Corporation of Rockford for over twenty years. An avid sports fan, he couldn't get enough of March Madness!
Beloved husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend; he will remain in our hearts forever. He is survived by wife, Connie G (Hartzell) Pope; children Cara Marie (Chris) Greenwald of Morgan Hill, CA and Jenica (Dustin) Gehrett of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren Camrie, Abby, Maddie, and Emily; siblings Ray (Meredith) Pope, Ryan Pope, Jayne (Dean) Hurd; numerous nieces & nephews; and many dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents. Family are consoled by the fact that Walt has gone to be with the Lord.
Funeral Services held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 4:00pm at Grace Family Church, 3202 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Rockford. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until time of service at 4:00pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Family Church. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019