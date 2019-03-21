Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Walter F. Pope Jr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Walter F. Pope Jr. Obituary
Rev. Walter F Pope Jr. 1957—2019
LOVES PARK – Rev. Walter F Pope Jr., age 61, of Loves Park passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Sterling, IL to Walter F Pope Sr. and Sally (Maxwell) Pope. He graduated from Central Bible College. Walt served as a Senior Pastor at multiple churches throughout Illinois. In recent years, he served as an Associate Pastor at Grace Family Church of Rockford. Walt worked in Technical Support at Applications Research Corporation of Rockford for over twenty years. An avid sports fan, he couldn't get enough of March Madness!
Beloved husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend; he will remain in our hearts forever. He is survived by wife, Connie G (Hartzell) Pope; children Cara Marie (Chris) Greenwald of Morgan Hill, CA and Jenica (Dustin) Gehrett of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren Camrie, Abby, Maddie, and Emily; siblings Ray (Meredith) Pope, Ryan Pope, Jayne (Dean) Hurd; numerous nieces & nephews; and many dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents. Family are consoled by the fact that Walt has gone to be with the Lord.
Funeral Services held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 4:00pm at Grace Family Church, 3202 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Rockford. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until time of service at 4:00pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Family Church. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now