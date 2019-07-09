|
Walter Horton Sr. 1943—2019
Walter Horton Sr. , of Rockford departed this earthly life July 1, 2019. He was born January 29, 1943 in Athens, Alabama the son of David and Mattie Horton. Walter lived in Rockford since 1955 coming from Athens. He married the former Kattie Mae Jones February 24, 1969, she preceded him in death. Walter was employed as a fork lift operator by General Mills 45 years before retiring. Walter was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church and attended Washington Park Christian Church. He attended schools in Athens and Rockford.
Walter leaves to cherish many loving memories, his son, Walter Horton Jr; two daughters, Mattie Horton and Deborah Pelley; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; brother, Paul Horton; three sisters Estelle Benford, Jean (Lucio, Sr.) Flores and Mary (Jesse) Allen; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including god son. Richard Berryhill; and special friend, Lorease Williams. He was predeceased by his wife, parents, three sons, Dennis, Kevin and Terry Horton; three brothers, and one sister.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019