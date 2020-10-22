Walter Sago Jr. 1954—2020

Walter Sago Jr., 66 years old, departed his life on earth, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Clarksdale, MS., on September 21, 1954 to Walter Sago and Verna Ware (Sago). Walter Jr., (June) moved with his mother and father from Clarksdale, MS to Rockford, IL at the age of three. He attended Auburn High School, where he played basketball and was known for his jump-shot, Walter graduated in the class of 1972. After High School, Walter attended Rockford Business School and then entered the workforce. In 1975 Walter was hired as a camera man for Channel 13 News. He was the first face that you would see at the programs opening. He remained with the local television station until 1979 after which he became an insurance agent with Aetna Insurance Co. 1979-1981. Later Walter owned his own car repair business while,also performing contracted work for various construction projects. He was a known throughout Beloit, WI for his expertise as an affordable, automotive repairman.

Walter enjoyed laughter and was fun-loving. He always had a joke or a clever response, as he was gifted with a quick wit and joyful demeanor. He had a personality that lit up and filled any room. He was known by many of his family and friends as a good guy, with an infectious smile. He always departed with a one of patented sayings or some light-hearted teasing.

Survivors include: His longtime partner Patricia Mayfield, his son Ian Blake of Rockford, IL. His daughter April Holliman of Dayton, OH, daughter Latia Sago of Rockford, IL, daughters Amber and Brittany Mayfield of Beloit WI. His Grandchildren; RayShawn Holliman, Lamonica Furman, Nya Sago, Tamia Sago, Tamya Sago, Nia Sago, Khalif Mayfield and Cameron Mayfield. Great Grandchildren A'mearaand Damyrin. Brothers Jerry Sago, Tony Sago and Glen Sago. Sister Kathy Sago and Special Aunt, (PeeWee) Ollie Jones of Rowlett, TX. As well as nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.

He is predeceased by his father Walter Sago Sr., mother Verna Sago, sisters Marie and Lois Sago.

Visitation will be held 9am until 12 noon Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street Rockford, Il 61104. Burial will take place at Cedar Bluff Cemetery 1200 Rural Street.



