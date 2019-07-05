|
Wanda A. (Tomas) Kojro 1924—2019
Wanda A. Kojro, 95, passed away July 2, 2019 in Rockford IL. Born March 18, 1924 to Michal Tomas and Marianna (Poniatowski) in Poland. During WWII, deported with her parents to Siberia, then lived in India for five years with her mother, near Kohlapur, in a Displaced Persons camp (Valivade). Afterwards, in England, she married Mieczyslaw Kojro, whom she knew since she was 10. Emigrated here in 1951. Preceded in death by all siblings. Survived by sons Slawomir (Mary) Kojro, Chester (Martha) Kojro, daughter Mary (Stan) Gwardys; grandchildren Kenneth, Tai (Tyler), Jason (Jennifer), Adam (Holly Dresen), and Teresa (fiancée Nick Gray). Great-grandchildren: Michael, Avalon, Gabriella, Jakob.
Visitation: Monday, July 8, 2019. Niles, IL. Further info at [email protected]
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019