Wayne A. "Nick" Nicholson 1924—2020Wayne A. "Nick" Nicholson, 96, died of natural causes on Friday May 22, 2020 at Wesley Willows in Rockford. Wayne was born in Rockford on May 10, 1924 to Ahlex E. and Florence L. (Anderson) Nicholson. He graduated from East High School in January 1943 and enlisted in the Army that summer. During 1944 and 1945, in the Army Air Corps in California and Texas, he was trained to fly troop carriers. The war ended before he was deployed to the Pacific. He loved Big Band music and at a dance met Norma Jacobs of Deerfield, IL. They married in August 1949. Wayne and Norma (sometimes known as "Nick and Lucy") built a house on Hilton Avenue where they lived for 63 years. For about 50 of those years he owned and operated Commercial Sound, designing and installing sound systems in large buildings, auditoriums, and many churches. He was an active member of Second Congregational Church for decades, often participating in their Adult Sunday School. Wayne loved engaging conversations and explorations while riding into unknown places upon a bicycle. Many who knew him recall these engaging conversations. He was an attentive listener and took sincere interest in the lives of others. He exuded optimism and integrity and had a fine sense of humor. Several years ago he wrote his own obituary: "Incidentally, he was not expecting another life after earth life. He will be quite satisfied with everlasting peace after earth life. His is also not opposed to the idea of an afterlife. If so, it must provide interesting challenges, have no harp music, and not last indefinitely." After 67 happy years of marriage, his loving wife Norma died in 2017. Wayne is survived by his three children, Becky Kleinhesselink of Medford, OR; Steve Nicholson (Charmaine) of Great Falls, MT; and Lori Nicholson (Peter Marchand) of Colorado Springs, CO; and four grandchildren. The family thanks Dean and Norma Munson, Jane Kelley, and many other friends and relatives for their companionship and support through the years. We also thank Wesley Willows for their attentive care.The family will plan a memorial at a future date.