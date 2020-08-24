1/
Wayne Hoffman Sr.
1936 - 2020
Wayne Leslie Hoffman, 84, of Rockford, IL, died on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born April 19, 1936 in Belvidere, IL; the son of the late Glen Sherman Hoffman and Florence Jessie Kezar. He graduated from Monroe Center High School in 1953 and spent 2 years in the Amy stationed at Fort Eustis. Serving on the Rockford police force for 22 years he started the gang investigation unit. Wayne was a member of the Masonic Cherry Valley Lodge #173 for 50 years. Wayne is predeceased by his wife Cheryl (Lindgren) Hoffman. Survivors include his children of former wife Mary Brentner Hoffman: Wayne (Caitlin) L. Hoffman Jr of South Carolina and Pamela (Doug) Lowe of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Hunter and Paige; brother-in-law Allyn Lindgren of Rockford. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels for their care and compassion over the last 2 1/2 years. There will be no funeral services. Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care is assisting the family.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
