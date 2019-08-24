|
Wayne L. Smith 1931—2019
Wayne Lavern Smith, 87, of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 in Belvidere. He was born on September 10, 1931, the son of Rex and Ethel Smith in Emmitts, Iowa. Wayne graduated from Sherburn High School in Sherburn, Minnesota. He was employed as a manager with Chrysler from 1966 until his retirement in 1987. Upon retirement he worked as a school bus driver for the Boone County school district for 16 years. He served in the National Guard and was then picked up by the Army.
Wayne was a member of First United Methodist Church for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Family Home Motor Coach Association. He was a huge Cubs fan. Wayne was an avid reader sometimes reading a couple of novels a week! He loved his family and grandchildren dearly. He played cards, camped, and often traveled to meet up with his extended family.
Wayne will be dearly missed by his daughter, Penny Lynn; his son, Perry Lee (Lorine) Smith; sisters, Shirley and Jeanie; grandchildren, Sarah Jean, Dustin Lee, Ashlee Ann Lorine, Levon Vern; and great grandchildren, Amber Rose, Taylor James, Sophia Lorine, and Jameson Caleb.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda; and his parents.
A visitation will take place from 5- 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 610 Bonus Avenue, Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019