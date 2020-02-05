|
Wendell "Wendy" E. Richmond 1927—2020
Wendell "Wendy" E. Richmond, 92, of Loves Park passed on to eternal life with God, who continues to love him, on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Rockford Memorial Hospital. Born August 11, 1927, in Burlington, Wisconsin, the son of Earl and Meta (Recknagel) Richmond. Graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1945. Wendy enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II, for one year prior to an honorable discharge. He then attended Wartburg College, studying pre-engineering. Wendy transferred to Iowa State College, graduating in 1951 with a B.S.M.E. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, for two years of service. Wendy worked for Fairbanks-Morris in Beloit, Wisconsin, from 1953 to 1954. He then worked for Twin Disc, Inc., from 1954 to 1991, first in the Experimental Lab, then as a Chief Engineer in Research and Development. Later he moved into administrative posts, from the Manager of Engineering to V.P. of Engineering and retired in 1991. He was an active member of the Rockford Engineering Society. Wendy met Jean Fola Meyer while working in Beloit. They were married on January 8, 1955, in Janesville, Wisconsin, and recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. Wendy was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd from 1955 until the time of his passing, serving in a variety of areas, his favorite being a member of the Senior Choir. He loved to sing, whether at church or with his family. Wendy and Jean were blessed with a wonderful family of five children. He is survived by his wife, Jean; 5 children, Darlene (John) Milne, David (Tami Johnson), Joanne (Jeanne Johnson), Diane McMahon (Joe) and Michael (Viki Worden); 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, with two more expected soon; sister, Ginny Richards; many nieces, nephews and other family. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Nan (Fred) Finke; and brother-in-law, Roy Richards. Wendy was justly proud of all of them and enjoyed many hours of family activity together.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, in Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Inurnment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the church. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Wendy gave Jean a dozen roses every year as a sign of his deep love for her. Flowers or plants are welcome at his funeral, in celebration of his life and as a last gift to his much-loved life partner. Visit delehantyfh.com.
