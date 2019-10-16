|
Wendy Ann Geiselhart 1964—2019
Wendy Ann (Wolfe) Geiselhart, 55, of Rockford, IL, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Wendy was born July 31, 1964 in Altoona, PA, daughter of Dennis Wolfe, Sr. and Frances (Datres) Wolfe. She graduated from Harlem High School in 1982. Wendy married Michael Geiselhart on October 11, 2002. She attended the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Rockford. Wendy had a special love for all animals in which she was able to carry over to her career as a veterinary technician. She also showed her care for animals as a member of the French Bulldog Rescue Network. Wendy enjoyed training dogs and riding horses and especially her beloved pets at home Sadie, Cooper and Louie the bunny. She will be dearly missed.Those left to honor Wendy's memory include her husband, Michael Geiselhart; children, Andrea (Ron) Rainwater, Brandon Danger and Nick (Christina) Geiselhart; grandchildren, Reilly and River Rainwater, Blaze Danger, Kaylee and Makenna Geiselhart; brothers, Dennis Wolfe Jr. (Dean Hammack) and Donald Wolfe; niece, Britney and numerous other nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Frances Wolfe and stepson, Michael Geiselhart II. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. located at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019