Wendy Jo Ruthe 1950—2020
Wendy Jo Ruthe, 69, passed away peacefully in her home, January 26, 2020 at P.A. Peterson @ The Citadel, Rockford, Illinois after a long battle with ill health.
Wendy was born in Urbana, Illinois, a 1968 Harlem High School graduate and SSG Staff Sergeant U.S. Army Veteran 1969 – 1985 stateside Medical Corpsman & Reserves. She retired from OSF Saint Anthony Hospital in 2008.
Predeceased by her father, Clarence Eugene Ruthe and infant brother, Robin Alexander Ruthe. Survived by her mother, Donna "Daisy" R Bennett – Rockford, IL; siblings – Melodie A (Thomas) Alvarez – Milwaukee, WI, Victoria K (Richard H Cogswell) (Gregory) Hahn – Elkhorn, WI, Christina R (Keith) Palesh - Denver, CO, John-Martin T (Michelle) Ruthe – Anchorage, AK, Gina E Ruthe – Rockford, IL; 8 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. and on Saturday Feb. 29 at P. A. Peterson @ the Citadel, 1311 Parkview Ave. from 1 p.m. until a 2 p.m. Memorial Service. Wendy will be interred later in Oakwood Cemetery, Macomb, IL. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020