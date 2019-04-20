|
|
Wesley A. Welch 1951—2019
Wesley A. Welch, 67, of Rockford passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Wesley was born on September 19, 1951 in Rockford, son of Leland and Anna (Stenander) Welch. Wesley was currently working for PCI, where he enjoyed life with his working family. Wesley is survived by his brother Leroy (Annette) Welch. He was predeceased by his parents Leland and Anna; sister Rebecca.
Celebrating Wesley's life will be 12 noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at West Suburban Fire Department 3816 W. State Street Rockford, open to all his family and friends. Cremation rites have been accorded by Advantage Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019