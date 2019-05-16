|
Wesley Baranski, Sr. 1940—2019
Wesley E. Baranski, Sr., 78, of Rockford passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in his home. Born December 8, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Benjamin Edward and Frieda Marie (Braeunig) Baranski. Formerly employed by Rockford Power Train and Clinton Electronics. Member of Spring Creek Congregational Church. Formerly attended Northeast Christian Church. Wesley loved to travel and enjoyed golfing. He had an amazing memory for detail. Wesley loved going out to dinner and spending time with his dear friends. Survivors include many loving friends. Predeceased by his parents; and son, Wesley "Jay" Baranski, Jr.
Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 2 p.m. to service time. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2019