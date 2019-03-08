|
Wesley Medearis 1930—2019
Wesley Carl Medearis of Mesa, Az. died of natural causes at his home on February 13th 2019 at the age of 88. Wesley is survived by his wife Phyllis Mae Medearis of Mesa, Az., his daughter Cheryl Lyn Medearis of Louisville, Co., His son Kevin Medearis (Linda Martin) of Rockford, Il., two grandchildren Aspen Bentley, Brandin Medearis and niece Donna Bonetti. He is predeceased by his parents Walter Leslie Medearis, Julia Wilhelmina Medearis, Sister Julia May (Don) Ashelford and infant brother James Medearis.
Wes always said he was actually born in a barn which he was on Dec. 26th 1930 in Rockford, Il. He graduated from Byron High School in 1948. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean War. He was sent to Oji Japan, Tokyo Japan, Angeles Philippines and Hawaii. He was in active reserves until 1960. He worked at Cardinal Glass until starting his electrical apprenticeship in Rockford, Il. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 364 in Rockford, Il. until his retirement. Wes enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world and the United States. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He liked boating, fishing, woodworking and most of all riding one of his many motorcycles. At 80 years old he would take off on a 6000 mile trip that would last for months. He was a big man with a big heart and a strong personality. He had integrity and was not shy about telling you what was on his mind. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and a good friend to many. He requested no visitation. His remains will be laid to rest in the Byron cemetary with family and military honor guards present.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019