|
|
Rev. Whit Upton Jr. 1939—2020
Rev. Whit "Man" Upton, of Rockford departed this earthly life January 25, 2020. He was born May 26, 1939 in Tallulah, Louisiana the son of Whit Sr. and Martha Upton. Whit lived in Rockford 55 years coming from Jackson, MS. He married the former Ruby Travis August 30, 1963 in Jackson. Whit was self-employed over 15 years by W. & R. Fencing. He was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church serving as associate pastor. He served as pastor over 20 years at Amberwood Nursing Home and Riverview Nursing Home. Whit served over the fishing commission for the Rockford Park District.
He graduated from Jim Hill High School, later to receive his Bachelors degree of Theology at Chicago Baptist Institute.
Rev. Whit, leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife , Ruby; two sons, Clifton (Janice) Grant and Christian Cain; two daughters, Pamela (Cedric) Hanserd and Angie Upton; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Earl (Minnie Ruth) Upton; two sisters, Judy Anderson, and Mary Bibbs; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, son, Rudy Upton; one brother and four sisters.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church 301 Klines Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020