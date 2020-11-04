Wilbur Leroy Ransom 1929—2020
Wilbur L. Ransom, 91, of Dixon, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Dixon, IL. He was a long time farmer in the Dixon area.
Wilbur was born, February 2, 1929, in Dixon, IL, the son of Roy and Edna (Fiscel) Ransom. He married Shirley Ransom on May 26, 1955, in Dixon IL. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2007. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Dixon.
Wilbur is survived by three siblings, Glenn (Ruth) Ransom of CO, Kenneth Ransom of MS, and Beverly Beaman of LA; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dorothy Hughes and Frances Hallquist.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
