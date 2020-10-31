Willa Jean Johnson 1928—2020
Willa Jean (Anderson) Johnson, 92, passed away peacefully in her own home on October 30, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1928 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Norman and Ramona Anderson. She graduated from East High School, Class of 1945. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Bob Johnson, on February 14, 1948. Together they ran a successful painting and decorating business where Bob practiced his painting expertise and Jean put her precise bookkeeping skills to great use. He predeceased her on May 30, 2011. Throughout her life, Jean always took great care of their landscaping with pride and earned the "Lawn of the Month" title on multiple occasions, courtesy of the Men's Garden Club of Rockford. She also had a flair for decorating her home, and always loved watching the Cubs. For 40 years, Jean and Bob enjoyed their weekends together at their family home in Lake Mills and always looked forward to 'vacationing' at their winter home in Naples, Florida.
Willa Jean is survived by her daughter, Jan Garland; three grandchildren, Amy (Rick) Durso, Lisa (Philippe) Masseron, and Jeff Johnson; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kaiya Durso, Annabelle and Seaver Masseron, and Victoria Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her son, Rich Johnson. A private service will be held with burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Special thanks to OSF hospice and her devoted caregiver, Mary, who provided continuous support to the entire family for the past several months.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to OSF Hospice. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com