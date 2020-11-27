Willard L. Lamb 1927—2020
Willard L. Lamb, 93, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born October 18, 1927, in Hodgenville, KY, the son of Willie Lamb and Maudie Wade. Graduate of from Larue County High School in Hodgenville, KY. Willard married Christine Elkins in 1948 and moved to Rockford. They were married for 72 years. He worked at Rockford Screw Products for 43 ½ years before retirement. After retiring he had coffee at McDonalds with his coworkers for 13 years. Willard was a member of Calvary Christin Church and enjoyed working at the church. He liked to fish, travel, work on cars, and bowled for 15 years. Most of all he loved family. Survived by his wife, Christine; son, Tom (Jan) Lamb; grandson, Jason (Tina) Lamb; granddaughter, Wendy (Tim) Iversen; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Drew, Austin, Cade, Lauren and Anika. Predeceased by his mother; three brothers; one sister; and daughter, Janet Brown. The family would like to thank Serenity Hospice, Oregon, IL and all the workers that assisted with the family.
Private family services will be held. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice, 1658 IL – 2, Oregon, IL 61061. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com