Willene W. Behuniak 1936—2020
Willene W. Behuniak, 83, of Belvidere passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Alpine Fireside Health Care. She was born in Mayfield, KY on December 20, 1936, the third child born to Rupert and Willrea (Renard) Watkins. The family moved to the Detroit, MI area during WWII where Willene completed her formal education. She earned her registered nurse credentials at Detroit's Harper Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse in the Detroit area while raising her two daughters, Jacqueline and Elizabeth. Following a move to Rockford she continued to work part time as a RN at Rockford hospitals. She furthered her nursing expertise with continuing studies in the respiratory therapy field. Willene completed her working career as a private duty nurse for 17 years until retirement. She often spoke of the satisfaction she felt with being able to help those needing her nursing skills and compassionate care.
Her retirement years were spent managing a new home, traveling and above all tending to the needs of her family. Annual trips to a northern Michigan resort and spending a week with her sister, Val, were of great enjoyment to her. She excelled at sewing and also enjoyed antiquing with her husband, Steve, always on the lookout for antique toy sewing machines to add to her extensive collection. She also accumulated large collections of antique plates and various figurines. No matter how busy she was this remarkable person as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many always found time to help those needing her counsel and her can do spirit of encouragement.
Willene is survived by her husband, Steven; loving daughters, Jacqueline (Joe Ferrone) of Chicago and Elizabeth of Las Vegas; granddaughter, Hannah Belay; sister and soul mate, Valrea (Jim) French of St. Johns, MI; brother, Jake (Connie) Watkins of Tooele, UT; former husband and caring friend, Gene Gully; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob.
Many thanks to The Atrium Assisted Living, Alpine Fireside Health Center and Serenity Hospice and Home for their kindness and care throughout Willene's decline. Per Willene's wishes, cremation rites were accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of a traditional funeral Willene wanted her family and friends to simply come together and celebrate her life rather than dwell on the sadness of her passing. The gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials in Willene's name should be directed to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020