William A. DeVita 1922—2020
William A. DeVita, 98, Rockford was born to eternal life on August 16, 2020. Bill was born in Rockford, IL to John and Anna (Fazio) DeVita on July 23, 1922. He married Margaret Rose Vissillo on June 28, 1952 at the Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak, Michigan. During WWII, Bill dutifully served his country as a Seaman First Class aboard the LSM 88 and his ship was one of the first to hit the beaches of Okinawa, Japan on April 1, 1945. A lifelong resident of Rockford, he worked at Barnes-Drill Inc for over 40 years as a skilled machinist and was a member of the International Association of Machinists. He and Margaret were charter members of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and sent their four children to school there and Boylan Central Catholic High School. He was also a member of the Society of St. Francis De Paul Club. Bill enjoyed his retirement by traveling with Margaret throughout the United States and Italy and visiting children and grandchildren. Together, they enjoyed family gatherings, dining out with friends, going on senior bus tours, and listening to music, especially when played by their children. Devoted to their faith, Bill and Margaret were models of Christianity often donating their time, talent and treasure to others. Bill was the family handyman and was often enlisted to help family and friends repair just about anything. His quick wit and wry sense of humor was always accompanied by a twinkle in his eyes and his little grin. His countless one-liners will survive generations. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret, and son-in-law Jim Rawls, sister Josephine Larson (Lyle), brother Andrew DeVita (Mayme), niece Karen DeVita-Oberg). He is survived by his devoted children, John DeVita, Bob DeVita, Diane (Jim) Rawls, Bill (Jill) DeVita, cherished grandchildren Louis and Abigail DeVita, and Brian and Steven Rawls, his wonderful brother and sister in law Tony and Mary Lou DeVita, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernadette Catholic Church are appreciated.
