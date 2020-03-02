|
|
William A. "Bill" Hanson 1942—2020
William A. "Bill" Hanson, 78, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020 in his home after a lingering illness. Bill was born February 5, 1942 in Bridgeport, Connecticut the son of Anders B. and Helen E. (Cochran) Hanson. Bill was educated in Connecticut and served our country in the US Navy from 1959 through 1961. Bill worked as a machine tool and die builder for various companies in Connecticut and Illinois, traveling extensively for work in the U.S and Ireland. He married Susan A. Reber on June 26, 1971 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. He enjoyed vegetable gardening especially sharing that which he grew with neighbors and friends; it gave him great joy to share the fruit of his labors. Bill was also a former member of the Moose Club.
Bill is loved and will be missed by his wife, Susan; daughter, Amanda (Richard) Hahn; son, William A. (Juli) Hanson, II; grandchildren, Haven Hahn, Landon Hahn, William Hahn, Taylor Hanson, and Sydney Hanson; sister, Deborah Ilcisin; brothers, Thomas (Sandy) Hansson and Gary (Roseann) Hanson; sister in-law, Penelope Mahringer and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, mother in-law and father in-law, Luvern E. and Kenneth L. Reber; nephews, Andrew Maly and Thomas Hansson.
The Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. The Memorial Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Carroll, pastor of Poplar Grove United Methodist Church officiating. Memorials in Bill's name can be given in care of his family. To share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020