William A. Mullen 1932—2019
William A. Mullen 87 of Rockford, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 1, 1932 in Rockford, the son of Leonard and Martha Mullen. He attended West High School and graduated from Byron High School, where he met his wife Wanda, she preceded him in 2012. He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict; Bill was very proud to have served in the Marines for his country. Bill was a well respected little League umpire. He was proud of having officiated the Little League World Series.
Survivors include his two children, Jackie Mullen and William (Maria) Mullen. Grandchildren, Billy (Kerry), Melissa, Emily and Jake. One great grandson, Liam. Brother, Donald Mullen. Predeceased by his son, Danny. Brothers, Jack and Robert. Brother-in-law and special golfing partner, Al Poggioli.
Memorial greeting from 9:30 until 10:30 Saturday October 19, 2019 in 20th Street Baptist Church 5820 20th St, Rockford, IL 61109. Memorial Service at 10:30am with Pastor Mark Hullinger officiating. Arrangements completed by Cremation Society of Illinois.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019