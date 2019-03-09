|
William "Bill" Albert Jones
1918—2019
Byron – William "Bill" Albert Jones, 100, of Byron, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rockford Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Born March 10, 1918 in Rockford, the son of Harry and Minnie (Lane) Jones. Bill graduated from Leaf River High School in 1936 and the University Of Wisconsin College Of Agriculture in Madison in 1938. Bill married Madora Margaret Johnson on September 23, 1939 at the First Lutheran Church in Pecatonica. Bill farmed with Madora on the Jones Centennial family dairy farm near Egan. He was a lifetime member of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church near Winnebago. Bill served on the Leaf River School Board, Ogle County Soil and Water Conservation Board, Ogle County Community Mental Health Board and was sexton of the Middle Creek Cemetery. Bill dearly loved spending time with his family, friends and farming.
Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to Jen Dinges, Comfort Keepers caregivers and the Byron Ambulance crew.
Bill is survived by his children, Carolyn (David) Johnson of Byron, Gary (Karen) Jones of Rockford, Marletta "Sue" Poggioli of Rockford, Jan (Mike) Steele of St. Charles, MO; twelve grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren.
Bill is predeceased by his wife of 74 years, Madora Jones; son, Ronald Jones; granddaughters, Pamela Jones, Jill Jones; son-in-law Harry Poggioli Jr.; and sister, Mary Boeke.
Funeral service is at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Middle Creek Presbyterian Church, 12473 Montague Rd., Winnebago with Pastor Carroll Smith of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago officiating. Interment at Middle Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Middle Creek Presbyterian Church and Ogle County Community Mental Health. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019