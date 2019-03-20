Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Willwood Burial Park
Rockford, IL
William C. Linenfelser


William C. Linenfelser Obituary
William C. Linenfelser 1928—2019
William C. Linenfelser, 91, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born February 26, 1928, in Galena, the son of Roy and Dorothy (Wilhelmi) Linenfelser. Graduate of West High School. William married Phyllis R. Justin on July 20, 1967 in Las Vegas, NV. She predeceased him on July 30, 2017. He worked for Banker's Life & Casualty for over 40 years. William was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed classic cars. Survived by his sister, Deborah (David) Shoudy; two granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; and step-daughter, Trudy Nelson Houghton. Also predeceased by his parents; son, David ; two brothers, Gerald and David ; and granddaughter, Nicole.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Willwood Burial Park, Rockford. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
