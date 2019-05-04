Home

William Cellitti


William Cellitti Obituary
William Cellitti 1958—2019
William Cellitti 61 of Rockford departed this life on Monday April 29, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Born to Eva and Joseph Cellitti.
Bills life long partner Blair Nystrom died almost two years ago and Bill was lost without him. They shared many loving years together traveling the world, hosting many wonderful parties with family and friends. Bill was a painting contractor for 42 years. Bill had 15 siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his loving partner Blair, parents and two brothers. He will be greatly missed by those who were closest to him.
Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019
