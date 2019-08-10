Home

William Dale "Tip" Nolan

William "Tip" Dale Nolan 1931—2019
William "Tip" Dale Nolan, 88, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The son of the late Thomas and Naomi (Sexton) Nolan he was born February 21, 1931 in Plankinton, South Dakota. In 1955 he married Mary Lou Newell in Huron, South Dakota. William worked as a truck driver for the Teamsters for 38 years. Tip is loved and will be missed by his son Jeffrey (Jenny Ashley) Nolan; step daughter Judy Kay (Carl) Holt; Niece and Nephews; special friend, Carole Moore and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Gregory Johnson; sisters, Mary Phyllis Greenwold, and Eileen Allibone. Per his request there will be no service. Interment will be in Mizpah Cemetery in Plankinton, South Dakota.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
