William E. Louis
1948 - 2020
William E. Louis, 72, of Belvidere, Illinois passed away of ALS, September 26, 2020. Bill was born March 15, 1948 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the son of Ralph and Marie (Bauer) Louis. Bill grew up in the Cazenovia Wisconsin area. In 1966 he moved to Belvidere for employment at Chrysler where he worked for 30 years. After retiring from there he barbered at Bill's Barber Shop in Machesney Park.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years Donna (Fry), a daughter Kerri (Troy) Krup; a son Dan (Allison) Louis; his grandchildren Maddy Louis, Garrett Louis, Aiden Krup and Ainsley Krup; sisters and brothers, Bob Louis, Don (Bernetta) Louis, Diane (Merl) Jones, Ken (Monica) Louis, Ronnie (Kim) Kaukl, LaVern (Anne) Louis, Gary (Marlea) Louis and Len Louis; father-in-law Lawrence Fry; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Pat Schauf, Janet Furseth, Madonna Louis, brother John Louis and sister-in-law Sherry Louis.
The funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m., Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, 105 E. Grove Street, Poplar Grove, IL 61065 with Rev. Doug Carroll officiating. The Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. till 12:15 p.m. prior to service.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorials will go to ALS Research.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:15 PM
Poplar Grove United Methodist Church
SEP
30
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Poplar Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
