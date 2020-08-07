1/1
William E. Shaline Jr.
1948 - 2020
William E. Shaline Jr. 1948—2020
William "Bill" Shaline Jr. of Tobaccoville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 71. After spending the last few years fighting several health conditions, he died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife Nora, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bill was born in Stanford, NY to William and Emma (Peterson) Shaline, the youngest of seven children. He moved to Rockford, IL as young child and attended East High School (class of 1966). He recently moved with his family to North Carolina.
Bill and Nora were happily married for 52 years. They spent most of their lives living in and around Rockford, IL. where they owned and operated Shaline's Upholstery for more than 40 years.
Bill gave his passion to God, his wife and family, and playing golf where he was a regular at most of the local courses and played in several of the amateur tournaments. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was quick to share his love with anyone he met. He was always the first to volunteer to help someone in need and was pillar of strength and moral guidance for those who knew him well. He will be missed with all our hearts.
Bill was preceded by his parents, brothers Robert and Paul, sisters Jan and Mary. Bill is survived by his wife Nora, his sister Evelyn, his brother John (Phyllis), his children Mark (Jennifer), and Sara (Curt), his grandchildren Sydney (Drew), Devon, and Adelyn, and his great-grandchildren Rowan and Lillianne.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
