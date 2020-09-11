William E. Smith 1931—2020William "Bill" Smith, born January 5th 1931 in Chattanooga, TN, to Grace and Edward Smith, and passed away in his home in Rockford, IL, on September 9th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.. He was a remarkably musical, humble, jovial, and kind man who never said an unkind word about anyone and never met a stranger. He served in the Navy for 6 years during the Korean Conflict and as a Sergeant of the Rockford Police Department for 34 years. He attended the University of Louisville for Advanced Police Training. He was a Freemason, belonging to the Scottish Rite, and a Shriner. Bill wintered in Harlingen, TX where he spent most days playing the guitar in bluegrass jam sessions which he organized. There were as many as 300 people in attendance at these events.He is survived by wife, Nora Smith, daughter Cindy (Alan) Kennedy, sons, Eric (Lori) Smith, Greg (Jill Kinsley) Smith, and Brian Smith, grandchildren Sandra Fenton, and Dan Smith, and many great-grandchildren.He is predeceased by father, Edward Smith, mother, Grace Smith Lindstedt, adoptive father Walter Lindstedt, and son Michael Smith.Funeral Service will be Monday September 14th, 2020, time 1:00 p.m. at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 N. Sixth Street, Rockford, IL. 61107. Friends may call on Monday from Noon until time of service at the Funeral Home.